Letters to the Editor: Hooray for the government scientists and regulators protecting ordinary Americans

Vials of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed. Health officials in Southern California recently warned of potential measles exposure at Los Angeles International Airport and a local hospital.

To the editor: The importance of regulations and government programs has been made clear recently by reporting in The Times.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin testing raw milk for the H5N1 bird flu that has infected farmworkers, and the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska issued a rare tsunami warning after a 7.0 earthquake hit off the coast of Eureka, Calif.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration oversees safety standards and ordered manufacturers to recall Honda SUVs and Ram trucks. Two local county health departments reported the movements of people with measles at LAX and an Orange County hospital, which places young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people at risk.

What do these incidents have in common? Government officials and scientists took action to benefit all of us. I like knowing that my family is safe from injury risks that we couldn’t possibly know about on our own.

The incoming administration doesn’t like regulations and plans to cut back on them. Keep that in mind for your safety.

Susan Perlson, Brea