Letters to the Editor: How the U.S. is messing up on immigration

Roofing company workers assemble to shovel snow off a building on Dec. 3 in Mammoth Lakes. The threat of mass deportations in a town where many jobs are in hospitality and construction, and half of the school kids come from Spanish-speaking homes, is concerning to residents.

To the editor: I’m conflicted on many aspects of the immigration issue. I don’t want to see large round-ups and detention centers, as have been suggested.

What seems to be glaringly missing from the conversation is that businesses are federally prohibited from hiring undocumented persons. How about we start by enforcing the laws on the books? If they are lawful permanent residents with green cards or the like, leave them alone. If they have Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers in California, move on or change that provision. Fine and jail the employers who hire and profit and possibly take advantage of these unlawful immigrants. Then maybe the laws will change to benefit all.

Understandably Trump is pro-business — and cruel to the less fortunate — so this may never get resolved.

Gina Lovin, Vista

To the editor: Interesting article. Why aren’t there articles about farm and restaurant owners applying for work visas, nonimmigrant NAFTA Professional (TN) visas, or other employment visas for their employees?

Marcia Barnett, Santa Barbara

To the editor: In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s push for mass deportation, the view on immigrants has become dehumanizing and demonizing. The language used towards immigrants should be presented in a new light, not to dehumanize them.

Trump refers to immigrants as “criminals” and “murderers” who are a threat to our country. For years, undocumented immigrants have been given terms like “illegals” and “aliens,” only further perpetuating fear and division.

We’ve turned on our nation’s ideals, inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Rather than acknowledging their contributions, immigrants are framed as threats to safety and the economy. They’ve contributed to our economy as laborers, consumers and altruistic workers, and in return, we’ve exploited their labor force and profited from their countries’ consumer base.

By pushing for mass deportation, Donald Trump only reinforces the oppression of the poor and working class, fueling discrimination.

Karina Mora, El Monte

To the editor: The wealth of nations now depends on the size of their populations — if you don’t believe that, please look at China and India. These countries are no longer Third World nations because of the size of their populations. They are challenging the United States in wealth due to their populations.

Those who contribute to the economy need to be recognized as a legitimate part of our country; to do otherwise is suicide. Red states are killing themselves with their programs to deport them. They, more than any other industrial states, need them to grow their economies. Stop the insanity!

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka