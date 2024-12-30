Letters to the Editor: Please, Congress, don’t wilt under Trump’s pressure before he’s president

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 21.

To the editor: I am 82 years old and have always thought elected officials served their constituents interests’ first and the entire United States ultimately. (“Fate of Trump’s Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate,” Dec. 25)

The pressure and threats being used by the president-elect to get his controversial nominees through Senate confirmation are heinous. If our elected officials in Congress wilt under these pressures now, where are we going to be one month from now? One year from now?

The dystopian future is being touted as the ideal way of living. I’m glad I’m 82.

Rachelle Kusari, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: The “fair and balanced” Associated Press article you published on President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks contains the following astonishing statement: “Hegseth, a Fox News host and veteran whom some see as inexperienced....”

If Pete Hegseth met with senators wearing no shoes and socks, would you report that some saw the Defense secretary nominee as barefoot?

Many of us, myself included, fear the imminent death of independent journalism as a major component of our country’s descent into autocracy. Our media show frequent and distinct evidence of a slow capitulation by many of our news organizations.

I don’t think it’s quixotic to suggest that resistance is preferable to surrender. I ask you to be more courageous than I am and to double down on reporting facts as distinct from “some see.”

Hegseth is inexperienced.

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica