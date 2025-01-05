Letters to the Editor: My unforgettable interaction with Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

To the editor: Some 24 years ago, a dear friend had an upcoming 80th birthday. This friend, Don Richardson, was instrumental in establishing the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. I wrote to former President Jimmy Carter, as my friend had worked closely with First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who was so involved in mental health issues. I asked Carter if he might send an 80th birthday greeting to my friend, never expecting a reply. (“Jimmy Carter had a second term. It just wasn’t in the White House,” Opinion, Dec. 29)

Within days, the most beautiful tribute arrived. That the former president found time and sent the letter to my friend will always resonate with me for his kindness and caring. He simply acknowledged one man and brought great happiness to him.

The work that the Carters did since leaving the White House was a remarkable tribute to this humble couple. They made a difference in so many lives, individually and globally. May we all be so inspired to follow their path.

Alice Lynn, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: All the positive assessments of Carter bypass or casually dismiss a critical point.

By worldwide agreement, a country’s embassy is on the sovereign land of that country. Any attack on an embassy is an attack on that country’s land.

When the Iranians attacked and took over the U.S. embassy in Tehran 45 years ago, Carter cowered. He should have instead told Iran: “You have attacked American soil, an act of war. Get the hell out in 24 hours or we will retaliate by attacking Iran.”

Carter’s weakness was an unforgivable act, no matter how it was papered over by his peace-loving statements. Apparently, the American people didn’t forgive him either.

Would Iran have relented? Would it have killed the hostages? We’ll never know, but what Carter did was reprehensible and un-presidential.

But in his post-presidency, much to his credit, he accomplished many worthwhile things. It’s important to remember all of that good stuff, but we must also not forget his failures.

Jack Salem, Los Angeles

..

Carter put decency ahead of politics, which he showed not only in the years after he left the White House, but also during his four-year tenure as commander in chief.

During the Iranian hostage crisis, Carter showed considerable restraint. A more bellicose president might have decided to invade Iran, become extremely popular and easily win reelection.

Carter chose caution, giving the impression of being weak, and yet he safely brought home all 52 hostages.

Not to be forgotten of course is his success in bringing about the historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

His activities as a former president are an example and could serve as a model which, sadly, other living former presidents make no attempt to emulate.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo

..

To the editor: In all of the recent writings about Carter and his “failed bid for a second term,” I sense a connection, the through line between Carter’s loss in 1980 and President-elect Donald Trump’s second win in 2024.

I thought those who rejected Carter and went for Ronald Reagan voted for show, not substance. Our electorate was then and is now increasingly impatient and unable to see value taking the long view.

In winning four years ago, President Biden was the boy with his finger in the dyke, holding back a flood of anger and willfulness only briefly. Is there anything but chaos in the “promise” of his successor? What comes next?

Lynne Culp, Van Nuys