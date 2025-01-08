Letters to the Editor: Trump incited an insurrection. On Jan. 20, he will be rewarded for it

Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police as they attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

To the editor: On Monday, Jan. 6, Congress certified the result of the 2024 election. It took all of 35 minutes. It was quiet, serious and serene.

However, it was reported those in attendance could feel tension in the air. That’s because four years ago, there was mayhem, violence and a maddened crowd that forcibly assaulted our nation’s Capitol building.

Then-President Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, yet he convinced many Americans that the vote was rigged and stolen from him. We witnessed this horrific event in real time.

Trump instigated an insurrection, yet he was not rebuked. He was rewarded and will be inaugurated president again on Jan. 20.

This portends four years of turmoil. Complicity is afoot. We as a country have not learned from history.

Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente

To the editor: On Jan. 6, 2025, I watched an election take place in the halls of Congress. There were no thugs disgracing the floors, no trashing of the offices, no police officers being assaulted.

It was peaceful. The 2024 election was certified with dignity.

And the party of law and order is which one? Certainly not the one headed by the instigator of the riot four years ago. No, the Democratic vice president oversaw the transfer of power with grace this Jan. 6, and for that the nation can be thankful.

Hopefully the party soon to be in power took a lesson in conducting the business of the people with dignity and grace. Hopefully.

Ellen Kurpiewski, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: Striving to move past bitterness to hope for the future is made increasingly difficult as we move closer to inauguration day.

Simply, Trump and all involved violated the bedrock of our democratic civility, the peaceful transfer of power. Let’s be fair (something the suddenly silent election deniers never were): All of this is common knowledge, and my country amazingly selected him again.

I so want to walk the high road, as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have done. I have congratulated dear family members who voted for Trump, saying the people have spoken.

But, it must be noted: Having him immediately abuse the pardon power to absolve his cohorts, the vandals and assailants who attempted to steal my vote, is absolutely wrong on its face and sticks in my craw.

Mark Diniakos, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: On Jan. 6, 2021, I wrote a letter to The Times saying how horrified I was watching the insurrection. Four years later, I am devastated to watch supporters of the president-elect say the smooth certification of the 2024 vote is democracy at work.

It is depressing to listen to the lies of those who claim that Jan. 6, 2021, was a love fest. Kudos to columnist Jackie Calmes for hitting the nail on the head by exhorting us to remember what really happened that day and who incited it.

Paul Sunderland, Los Angeles

To the editor: As we approach Jan. 20, I find myself pondering whether any other democracy in the history of the world also installed a convicted felon to head its government. One other such instance comes to mind, and it happened nearly a century ago in Germany.

Yes, it was that Germany.

Martin Green, Porter Ranch