Letters to the Editor: A children’s school book sponsored by a cereal brand? No thanks

To the editor: As a registered nurse who works in an emergency room and far too regularly cares for patients with preventable diseases, I was alarmed to see the featured photo in the print California section showing elementary school children reading a book sponsored by a well-known processed breakfast cereal.

Exposure to this type of propagandist advertisement at such a tender young age is unfortunate given the rising rates of obesity and diabetes in youth fueled in large part by the increased intake of ultra-processed, sugar-laden foods.

Eating patterns, tastes and preferences are initiated in early childhood. Therefore, establishing and encouraging healthful dietary choices of whole, unprocessed foods — rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds and nuts — are paramount in reversing these disturbing trends of metabolic disease. An ounce of prevention is indeed worth a pound of cure.

This type of marketing does not belong in our schools if we care about the future of our nation’s health.

X-tine Goodreau, Los Angeles