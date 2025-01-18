Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs a wildfire czar to coordinate disaster relief

The remains of a home destroyed in the Eaton fire are seen in Altadena on Jan. 16.

To the editor: The one thing that must happen now in response to the fires is the appointment of a wildfire czar. (“With her city in flames, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ political future hangs in the balance,” Jan. 13)

This person would immediately set up a central communication center both in person and online to interface with support groups that provide housing assistance, financial guidance, food and other necessities. This way, fire victims wouldn’t have to locate all the avenues of support on their own while dealing with the emotional and psychological trauma of losing their homes.

If only common sense would prevail.

Louis J. Shapiro, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Blaming Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other leaders is appropriate when this city lacks the strong leaders needed in a crisis. Now, everyone is suffering. Leadership matters.

We already knew the city and state were mismanaged before the fires, but not to this extent. I have no faith in Bass’ ability nor that of the City Council to manage Los Angeles.

When running for office, Bass had to be aware of the existing problems in this city, yet she did not correct them. I doubt this city will be capable of hosting the 2028 Olympics.

Richard Austen, Westchester

..

To the editor: Having lived in L.A. for decades and in a state known as much for its disasters as all the spectacular reasons we live here, I can say that none of us anticipated the apocalyptic scale of the fires.

Yes, we had ample warning before the windstorm hit. But as we Angelenos do, we continued to “live” our active lifestyles. No one, professionally or politically, could anticipate how horrific these fires would be — the lives lost, the whole communities destroyed and much more.

Yes, Bass is the mayor of Los Angeles, and she was in Ghana in when the Palisades fire started. But we are living in 2025, not 1985. We can communicate as if we are next door to each other, or even in the same room.

No one could have anticipated this.

Pamela Shade, Culver City

..

To the editor: I am a retired fire captain who for 38 years went up and down the state fighting wildfires, including some in the urban interface. I’ve seen thousands of homes destroyed, but obviously nothing like these fires in and around Los Angeles.

In my experience, the most destructive fires have one major component to them: the wind.

All these people pointing fingers should know this: It’s the wind, stupid. Of course, after every incident, there are lessons to be learned.

I encourage everyone to go on YouTube and watch the documentary produced by the L.A. Fire Department in 1962, “Design for Disaster.” About the previous year’s Bel-Air fire, the film is very informative.

Manuel Burquez, Carpinteria