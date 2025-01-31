Letters to the Editor: Republicans, are you truly OK with Trump’s retribution against Mark Milley?

Gen. Mark Milley, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks at the White House in 2020.

To the editor: At what point will we get fed up with retribution and demand, “No more”? Is it that all of our Republican representatives and senators are so afraid that they will be next? That they might get “primaried?” (“Defense secretary pulls Trump critic Gen. Milley’s security clearance and protective detail,” Jan. 29)

The current victim of President Trump’s rage is retired Army Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a true patriot who earned every one of his four stars and has always put his country first.

Apparently, this was just too much for Trump and Pete Hegseth, his mouthpiece secretary of Defense. Pulling Milley’s security detail, taking away his security clearance and opening an investigation into his record, not to mention the petty removal of his portrait from the Pentagon, show how mean-spirited and spiteful this administration is.

Enough!

Karol McQueary, Redondo Beach

To the editor: So, Trump targeted Milley in spite of active Iranian threats by removing his portrait from the Pentagon as well as his security detail.

It’s reminiscent of the Soviet Politburo erasing generals under Joseph Stalin. Let’s pray Milley doesn’t suffer the same fate.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles