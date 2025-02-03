Letters to the Editor: I’m a Hispanic woman who faced discrimination. This is why we need DEI

To the editor: As a Hispanic woman who has worked since 1965, I have seen my share of discrimination, including once being passed over for a position for which I was more than qualified. When I asked why I was not selected over a less-qualified candidate, I was advised that I “do not have the image” the corporation wanted. (“New Trump orders on transgender troops, COVID and more expected on Hegseth’s first day,” Jan. 27)

Of course, when a facility needed to be rescued, I was sent to take care of it with no additional compensation.

My opportunities did not open up until, with the support of my husband, I started my own consulting company. There are many intelligent, industrious people who cannot start their own business and must look to their employer for an opportunity to grow.

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs ensure that at least they have a shot to succeed. It is still up to the employer to establish performance standards and the employee to meet them. I doubt that any employer will keep a worker who cannot do their job, regardless of DEI.

With the elimination of DEI, how will the administration’s TML (Trump MAGA loyalist) hires be explained? Are they subject to performance standards, or will they keep their jobs because they are TML hires? Will they care about the quality of their work or just skate along for four years?

Sarah Perez, Whittier