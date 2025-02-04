Letters to the Editor: I want to struggle with writing. I want to talk to humans. I don’t want AI

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT in 2023.

To the editor: Why are human beings so anxious to replace human beings? (“OpenAI accuses China of stealing its content, the same accusation that authors have made against OpenAI,” column, Jan. 30)

We have already let computers run much of our lives. What will we humans do when we are no longer needed, no longer have jobs or a purpose in life, and no longer have to exert physical or mental effort? Sit at home watching TV and our smartphones? Never go to a physical store, which probably won’t exist anyway?

Yes, I use computers daily. They are a big help in providing services to our huge population.

But I want to talk with an experienced human being, whether in person or on the phone, when I have a problem. I don’t want to interact with artificial intelligence. There is no way to replace a company loyal to its employees and employees loyal to their company. I don’t want AI forcing me to accept an unsuitable answer.

I want to have to struggle a bit to write something like this, not have AI do it for me.

So, I guess the people writing AI coding have good jobs, and billionaires are happy to replace those irritating, irrational, pesky humans who need more than a canned interaction from AI. I guess my gardener will always have a job, I guess those at the top and their bosses will always have a job, but I guess I won’t.

Maybe I am missing the point of AI or have read too many science fiction novels.

Deborah Regan, Palos Verdes Peninsula

