Letters to the Editor: Here’s the hard question about homes that burned on PCH

To the editor: The Palisades fire was a tragic event for everyone involved — not just because of the loss of life, but also because of the destruction of homes and businesses and all that accompanies that loss. So, what I suggest will surely be met with scorn and derision. (“Parts of Pacific Coast Highway reopen Sunday amid interagency chaos,” Feb. 2)

For the first time in more than 100 years, it is now possible to drive along Pacific Coast Highway west from Topanga Canyon Boulevard to Malibu and have an unobstructed view of the Pacific Ocean. A quick check on Zillow reveals estimated sales values of the properties in the range of $2 million to $10 million.

Money is spent every year on mitigating the effects of erosion on the cliffs above PCH as well as on the damage caused by the ever-encroaching sea. As sea levels continue to rise, the structures along the highway will come under increasing threat.

Perhaps it’s time to consider this question: Should the structures that burned down along PCH be rebuilt?

John Trask, Thousand Oaks