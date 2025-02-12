Letters to the Editor: ‘The courts stand alone’: Readers sound the alarm on our constitutional crisis

To the editor: Thank goodness for the American judicial system. It’s gratifying to see that our judges still believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. (“Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump’s agenda faces legal pushback,” Feb. 9)

Then, reality sets in. The federal courts don’t have their own enforcement power. Rulings, in effect, rely on people’s obedience to them. The threat of being held in contempt of court might affect law-abiding citizens, but it appears not to affect others.

Unfortunately, the courts stand alone. Congress, the media and Big Business have already rushed to fall in line behind President Trump. “We the people” are being being pushed out, both conceptually and in real time.

Betty Rome, Culver City

..

To the editor: I did not attend Yale Law School, but I can’t imagine that Vice President JD Vance’s constitutional law class failed to include the study of Marbury vs. Madison.

Often considered the most important constitutional law case ever decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, it established in 1803 that the judiciary has the final say when it comes to what is the law. Probably the most important line says, in essence, that there can be no legal right if there is no legal remedy to enforce that right.

Anyone who believes that this transitory clown car of an administration should have the final say needs a refresher course in civics.

Jeffrey S. Weiss, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Why is The Times treating what is happening in Washington as business as usual?

An executive coup is underway with an unelected private citizen being giving unfettered access to multiple federal agencies, and rarely are there articles about it on your front page. The Associated Press article you published about Vance and Elon Musk questioning the legitimacy of the courts to check the administration was published on Page A5 of the Feb. 10 print edition.

Our country is under threat, our information is being accessed, our institutions are being illegally shut down, and President Trump, Vance, Musk and Republican members of Congress are saying that judges have no right to stop them.

Why is this not getting greater attention? Your abdication of journalistic responsibility is heartbreaking.

Megan Torrey-Payne, Glendale

..

To the editor: Vance has stated (I am paraphrasing) that if the courts rule against executive authority, the president can ignore it. Courts have no enforcement authority.

Now we know why Trump picked Vance to be his vice president.

Thomas Oatway, Valencia

..

To the editor: Who gave the president the power to appoint a citizen who is immune to the power of the courts?

If the courts cannot control the actions of a citizen appointed by the president, who will?

If Trump cannot be impeached, how will he and his office be controlled?

If Trump cannot be controlled, what prevents him from establishing a monarchy or dictatorship?

If financial markets become nervous, will the U.S. dollar be replaced as the global reserve currency?

If billionaires are pulling the strings, who will protect the financial well-being of the middle and lower economic classes?

If you have children, what do they have to look forward to?

Richie Locasso, Hemet