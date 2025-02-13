Letters to the Editor: Edison’s power lines aren’t the problem. Homes in fire-prone areas are

Southern California Edison transmission towers are seen near the reported origin of the Eaton fire on Jan. 16.

To the editor: Why are people trying to put blame on Southern California Edison and firefighters for the loss of their homes? (“What the Eaton fire could mean for Edison’s bottom line,” Feb. 11)

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars in California. Hm, more electric lines?

The people to blame are the people themselves. They want houses on cliffs or hillsides for a better view. They want houses with privacy surrounded by trees. Builders say yes and build. Realtors show people these “beautiful” homes, and everyone wants something bigger and better than the next guy.

Advertisement

Combustible material is used in construction, and homeowners don’t clear the area around their homes even though we’ve had so many fires after which officials tell residents to clear the area around their homes. Houses should not be built so close together and with combustible material.

People need to take responsibility for the properties they rent or own, clear the space around their homes and check access to attics so embers cannot enter. Too many expect someone else to do the work.

Homeowner and renters, stop being so complacent.

Natalie Kolosow, Cypress

..

To the editor: I read with great interest your article on the ability of Southern California Edison to survive if state officials determine its equipment ignited the Eaton fire. What a tragic history of total mismanagement this company has.

Advertisement

Not only has it been determined that Edison’s equipment caused previous fires, but specifically here in La Cañada Flintridge, the utility has a track record of frequent, unannounced power outages. The company has blamed hungry squirrels eating their wires, but it is also obvious that deferred maintenance, failure to upgrade equipment and inept management have caused problems throughout its service areas.

The only things consistent about Edison are increased pay for top executives, the lack of appropriate supervision by the California Public Utilities Commission and an abhorrent customer service record.

Alan Frank, La Cañada Flintridge