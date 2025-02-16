Letters to the Editor: Oh, Canada, so many Americans love you

The Canadian and U.S. flags fly near Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa in 2023.

To the editor: I would like to take this opportunity to tell Canadians that not all Americans have drunk the MAGA Kool-Aid. A good percentage of us is as baffled as you are that our fellow citizens elected Donald Trump as our president again. We are truly frightened for the future of our nation. (“The ‘51st state’? Canadians say no, thanks. They don’t want U.S. products either,” Feb. 12)

I have visited Canada a few times and found the scenery lovely, the cities and towns vibrant and charming and the people friendly. I was surprised to find that many of the Canadians I met on the street and in the shops seemed to know more about U.S. politics than Americans.

I agree that picking a fight with our next-door neighbor makes no sense at all, and I don’t blame you for boycotting American goods. Many of us hope that, if the situation turns unbearable here in the U.S., Canada might welcome us. We will bring our skills and our money and will not be a burden.

Advertisement

In the meantime, please accept my humble apologies on behalf of my fellow Americans who still respect our neighbor to the north.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: I’m appalled as most liberals are by the ongoing drastic changes occurring in the U.S. government. I did, however, chuckle at the statement that many Canadians don’t want anything to do with us and are avoiding the purchase of U.S. products.

Maybe it’s just my experience, but it seems that when Canadian weather gets harsh, an awful lot of the supposedly U.S.-wary Canadian population comes for months to Palm Springs.

Advertisement

We are still the United States, yes?

Barb Kaplan, Palm Springs

..

To the editor: I completely understand Canadians boycotting American goods. President Trump has insulted them deeply.

Heck, he’s insulted me, and I live in Los Angeles.

Katharine Waitman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The 51st state? How about the 11th province instead?

California could join Canada. Given Trump’s disdain for California, why shouldn’t we? The other four Pacific states should follow, creating 15 provinces in Canada.

Cary Adams, North Hollywood