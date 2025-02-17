Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Stop Monday-morning quarterbacking Karen Bass’ fire response

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks about fire recovery in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 17.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks about fire recovery in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 17.
(Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

To the editor: I am a former classmate of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at Alexander Hamilton High School in West L.A. I do not see her as acting against the interests of residents. (“$500,000 for three months’ work: What was Mayor Karen Bass thinking?” letters, Feb. 12)

It is one thing for a mayor to be away when rain can cause mudslides for homeowners in the burn areas. However, she would have to be a prophet to know that the forecast high winds and dryness would cause the destruction of Pacific Palisades and Altadena during her scheduled trip to Ghana as part of a delegation sent by then-President Biden.

What would the mayor’s loud critics have done if they were in her shoes? It is easy to be a Monday-morning quarterback. She came back to Los Angeles as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Dory Frank, Los Angeles

More to Read

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement