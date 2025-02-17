Letters to the Editor: Stop Monday-morning quarterbacking Karen Bass’ fire response

To the editor: I am a former classmate of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at Alexander Hamilton High School in West L.A. I do not see her as acting against the interests of residents. (“$500,000 for three months’ work: What was Mayor Karen Bass thinking?” letters, Feb. 12)

It is one thing for a mayor to be away when rain can cause mudslides for homeowners in the burn areas. However, she would have to be a prophet to know that the forecast high winds and dryness would cause the destruction of Pacific Palisades and Altadena during her scheduled trip to Ghana as part of a delegation sent by then-President Biden.

What would the mayor’s loud critics have done if they were in her shoes? It is easy to be a Monday-morning quarterback. She came back to Los Angeles as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Dory Frank, Los Angeles