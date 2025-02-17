Letters to the Editor: Trump is betraying the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom

To the editor: The words of Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ronald Reagan have inspired millions worldwide. We bravely fought for the ideals expressed in those words. (“Trump cedes to Russia on Ukraine, but the bigger victim may be NATO,” Feb. 13)

We endured the Civil War to end slavery and helped defeat the Nazis. We also helped tear down the Berlin Wall, liberate Kuwait, defend Ukraine and more. Given a surrender ultimatum by the Nazis during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, Army Gen. Anthony McAuliffe famously replied, “Nuts!”

But last week, President Trump all but gave Putin everything he wants in Ukraine. He betrayed the brave Ukrainians fighting for their freedom, our allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the rules-based international order that has kept much of the world safe and prosperous since World War II.

I am deeply ashamed. Fellow citizens, no matter who you voted for, let’s return our country to being a respected force for good in the world.

Ken Bodger, Whittier

To the editor: Do we want peace in Ukraine? The only way to get it is to stop the war.

Russia is many times the size of Ukraine and will eventually win this war if it goes on long enough. I love Ukraine, but it will have to give up some areas with high Russian populations.

Trump is not giving arms or money to Russia, so it’s misleading to say he is “backing” Russia. If he were, Russia would get Ukraine. He is backing a solution that would create peace.

Jerry Marcil, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: In May 2020, Trump negotiated the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan without including the then-government of that nation.

We all saw how that turned out.

Last week, he had an initial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about “ending” the war in Ukraine, giving concessions before negotiations even begin. Again, he is not including government officials of the nation nor the leaders of NATO countries.

I think we all know how that will turn out too.

Scott Wrisley, Escondido

To the editor: So, this is the art of the deal? Flatter Putin and capitulate to Russia before entering into negotiations for peace in Ukraine? Negotiate with the country that invaded its sovereign neighbor without that neighbor’s presence at the table?

Ukraine has been bombed relentlessly and has lost a large portion of its territory, but we are telling it to cede part of its country and forget about joining the West?

With Trump talking to Putin, Pete Hegseth leading the Department of Defense and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, it appears that our ally is Russia and not NATO.

Tony Baker, Rancho Palos Verdes