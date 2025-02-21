Letters to the Editor: We’re allies with Russia now? Did Trump supporters vote for this?

To the editor: The Trump administration’s meeting with Russia to end the war in the Ukraine ranks up there in the world of betrayal with Kim Philby, Vidkun Quisling and Ephialtes of Trachis. I expect the president’s next move will be to award a service medal to former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, a spy for Russia, posthumously.

Trump revels in world chaos. He is not to be trusted, as he has proved time and time again that he has no moral center and a complete lack of integrity.

Some who voted for him expected him to keep his promises to attack inflation and healthcare. He has, only it’s not going in the direction his supporters anticipated. That unfortunately is the price you pay for believing a liar.

What Trump is trying to do to Ukraine is unconscionable. What he doing to Americans is unconstitutional.

Rudi Gomez, Pasadena

To the editor: As if we’re not dealing with the overwhelming insanity that Trump has so far caused, he has the audacity of once again trying to change history and facts and convince us that it wasn’t Russia who started this war and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a dictator.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. If this weren’t so scary, it would be funny.

There is nothing funny, though, about becoming allies with Russia and ignoring our true allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

There is nothing funny about members of Congress burying their heads in the sand.

There certainly is nothing funny about our Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, of which Trump is apparently taking full advantage.

There is nothing funny about watching the demise of the United States.

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys

To the editor: Cut out the both-sides balance when one side is flat-out lying.

You had a print edition headline that read, “Zelensky and Trump trade barbs over war.” It should have said, “Trump states falsehoods echoing Russian propaganda.”

The subheadline said, “The Ukrainian is called a ‘dictator’ by U.S. leader, who he says echoes Russian disinformation.” That would have me believe that both elements are merely opinion.

In reality, what Zelensky stated is veritable fact. What Trump stated is not.

Margaret Russell, Tarzana