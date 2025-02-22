Letters to the Editor: ‘Not a good look for a mayor to throw her fire chief under the bus’

To the editor: It is not a good look for a mayor to throw her fire chief under the bus. (“Bass ousts L.A. fire chief, saying LAFD needs ‘new leadership,’” Feb. 21, and “Bass says LAFD Chief Crowley failed to warn her about fire risk,” Feb. 20)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was made aware of the impending destructive Santa Ana winds before she left the country as part of a Biden administration delegation to Ghana. She was also aware of the dry conditions throughout the area.

She made the choice to go to Africa to represent the U.S. in a relatively insignificant ceremony in Ghana. Bass needs to own this decision instead of firing Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

Advertisement

Mark Elfont, Valencia

..

To the editor: Please let me check the timeline on this.

On Jan. 2, the National Weather Service warned of the potential for “extreme fire weather conditions” beginning Jan. 7. On Jan. 3, the agency escalated its warning to “major risk.” In the following days, it would warn that life-threatening conditions were possible.

This information was broadcast on every major media outlet in Los Angeles. In addition, at that time, the LAFD sent out messages on its social media platforms warning of critical fire danger.

On Jan. 4, Bass left for Ghana. This week, she stated she would not have left if Crowley had called to inform her of the impending danger.

Advertisement

Got it.

Larry Levy, Winnetka

..

To the editor: Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath certainly knows how to keep the fires going long after they have been contained. (“‘Doesn’t feel very “locked arms” to me’: Texts reveal strain between Bass and Horvath,” Feb. 19)

Has Bass made some mistakes? Of course. When an unprecedented event on the scale of these fires occurs, there is no playbook to refer to, and no one is going to get it 100% correct.

What we do expect from our elected officials in a time of crisis is to work together despite their differences to help people in desperate need. Using the fires and ongoing aftermath for political leverage is not productive, and it creates hostile relationships that help no one.

Advertisement

Rodney Kemerer, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Bass should admit her mistake in overlooking the fire hazard warnings that proliferated in early January.

If she can accept responsibility for her failings instead of blaming others for her lack of leadership, her constituents very likely might forgive her and express their appreciation for her dedication to those who have suffered.

Until that time, Bass is likely to continue facing criticism for perceived errors in judgment in overlooking the crisis that unfolded while she was in Ghana on U.S. government business.

Christian Teeter, Los Angeles