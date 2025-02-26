Letters to the Editor: Canada and the U.S. are fighting. Let’s hope it ends like a hockey-game -- with a handshake

To the editor: ML Cavanaugh asks the good guys and gals of Canada and California to speak up, so this Canadian-born American citizen will.

The opinion piece covers the ground effectively. Fights in hockey sometimes have a purpose — to energize a team that is down or underperforming. Why then is President Trump picking fights with his neighbor when his team already has the edge?

When hockey players fight there is a code — the heavyweights fight the heavyweights and so on. What this administration is doing is bullying, something in which our current president has a great deal of experience and skill.

Hopefully once the fight is over, like good hockey players, we will shake hands and then go have a beer together.

Robert C.M. Bourne, Redlands

To the editor: Cavanaugh cannot be serious. Hockey players fight — that’s part of the culture of the game. There’s an old joke: I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.

Millions of viewers who watched Canada and the U.S. play in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Feb. 20 enjoyed one of the most memorable sporting events in recent memory.

The real lesson is that the same players and coaches who fought shook hands, smiled and embraced after the game in what is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports, the postgame NHL handshake.

That’s the lesson from hockey.

John Szabo, Newport Beach

To the editor: What a great piece by Cavanaugh. Canada and California must not allow the goons to determine the relationship we have.

It would be wonderful if California, Oregon and Washington state could somehow create a partnership with Canada similar to favored nation status. There would be easier border access, fair trade, reduced taxes and perhaps even discounts on tourism.

Chuck Heinz, West Hills

To the editor: My plea to freedom-loving countries: Please don’t condemn all Americans for the White House’s actions. Fewer than half of us voted for this president.

My dear Canadian neighbors, if you must boo U.S. teams, please voice your disgust at Trump by name. Make it personal.

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village