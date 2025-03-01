Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Coyotes don’t like rich areas? L.A.’s French bulldogs are OK with it

A coyote roams on open land in El Cajon in 2021.
(Karen Pearlman / San Diego Union-Tribune)

To the editor: In “The Sound of Music,” the lovable architect of the escape of the Von Trapp family, Uncle Max, quipped, “I like rich people. I like the way they live, and I like the way I live when I’m with them.”

According to a recent L.A. Times story, this is not true of coyotes. Where the well-off domicile, coyotes are less likely to be found. There are legions of miniature poodles, Chihuahuas and French bulldogs that applaud this ethic.

And I would like to say that this has nothing to do with the Oerlikons mounted on the pool cabana balconies.

Andy Siegel, Santa Barbara

