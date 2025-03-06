Letters to the editor: Trump pauses car tariffs, but readers remain on edge when it comes to stocks, inflation, immigration

To the editor: In 1942, when FDR was president and I was in an eighth-grade civics class in Los Angeles, our teacher told us that the only difference between the Republicans and Democrats was that the Republicans want protective tariffs and the Democrats do not.

In that day, I did not really know what a tariff was. It took 83 years and a president named Trump to actually accomplish this economically unsound idea. With my stock portfolio sinking to a new low, I now know what a tariff is.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

..

How will tariffs designed to make the U.S. richer and Mexico poorer affect immigration? Poverty and hardship are driving forces behind mad rushes to enter the United States. Tariffs will exacerbate these. And let’s not kid ourselves — immigrants will enter no matter how high we build the wall.

Wouldn’t it be better to keep both of us prosperous, instead of impoverishing one and the other spending great amounts to fend off the neighboring poor?

Joel Athey, Valley Village

..

To the editor: Perhaps Canada and Mexico could be the bigger persons and end import taxes on food. At least this way, poor people won’t have to suffer as much.

Paul Cramer, Oxnard

..

To the editor: In 2018, then-President Trump said, “Trade wars are good, and easy to win.” We shall see, but I am doubtful.

Joe W. Hilberman, Los Angeles

The writer is a retired Superior Court judge.

..

To the editor: So the president has now given his tariffs a one-month reprieve to help our auto industry. What an ingenious move, one of the best political moves a politician has ever made in the history of our great country! I was wondering if he’d ever bring his “weave” into action instead of just using it in his speeches. This is definitely going to help our economy and bring some much-needed calm to the stock market. You show them, Mr. President!

Cal Teraoka, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Trump negotiated the current trade agreements with Canada and Mexico in 2020. If he’s such a master negotiator, why did he negotiate a deal that he now believes is not in our country’s best interest?

Harvey Englander, La Quinta

The writer is a well-known L.A. political consultant.

..

To the editor: President Trump’s second term is bringing to mind philosopher George Santayana’s adage, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Trump’s policy of raising tariffs also recalls Herbert Hoover’s disastrous response to the Great Depression.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco

..

To the editor: I’ve learned so much in just six weeks! Who knew the way to cure inflation was to add 25% tariffs on everything we buy?

Marty Foster, Ventura

