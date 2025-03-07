Letters to the Editor: ‘The anti-trans campaign is not a culture war. It is a civil rights battle’

People gather on Transgender Day of Visibility in 2023 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

To the editor: While I appreciate there is a diversity of opinion on transgender women in sports, I am outraged at the silence of Gov. Gavin Newsom and too many others, as transgender people are subjected to the most comprehensive assault since Jim Crow days on the human and constitutional rights of a group of Americans (“Newsom says trans athletes competing in women’s sports is “deeply unfair,” March 6).

Imagine you are transgender and face, nationally or in certain states:



Being forced to either break the law or risk harassment, arrest or even assault while using a public bathroom.

Being denied the right to be addressed by the name you choose.

Being kicked out of the U.S. military.

Being denied access to healthcare that is the standard of care, even as an adult.

Being denied, in Iowa, protection from discrimination in employment, housing, education, public services and more because you are trans.

Being required to list your birth sex on your passport and driver’s license, which outs you as transgender to everyone, which at best could cause delays when you travel.

Being unable to freely access books about yourself and people like yourself at the public library.

Having your very existence denied by the federal government and all references to people like you removed from government websites.

The anti-trans campaign is not a culture war. It is a civil rights battle. For years, government bullies have been test-driving various forms of legal persecution on transgender Americans to see what they can get away with. (So far, a lot.) And Newsom, as well as far too many other Americans, is panicking over a handful of transgender athletes? Please, wake up.

Jane Engle, Culver City

The writer is a former assistant travel editor at The Times.

To the editor: Trans people are not “poor” people deserving of or seeking the governor’s or anyone else’s pity. They wish to live like everyone else — without bans, harassment or institutionalized cruelty. The source of trans people’s problems originates in the hard bigotry of the MAGA crowd and the soft bigotry of political sellouts like Newsom.

Jo Perry, Studio City

To the editor: Trump wrote in his executive order, “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.” This is just another example of Trump’s projection of attributing his own failings to people he does not know but has decided he does not like.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey

To the editor: As a bleeding heart liberal, I say no to allowing transgendered athletes to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. I grew up as a student in the LAUSD. I’m now 88 years old. I loved playing sports and competing. Still do! Sports built friendships, and my competitive spirit in athletics helped me get through some tough academic times. Allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s professional sports would bring its doom.

Suzanne Marks, Los Angeles

To the editor: President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s obsession with transgender issues is just a distraction from their machinations meant to limit democracy and allow them to pay less in taxes and stay in power.

Gerald Orcholski, Pasadena

