Taking a beat to pen a simple thank-you note is ‘a great act in and of itself’

To the editor: For years, cursive writing has not been taught in public schools (“Have we forgotten how to say thank you?” March 19). Three of my four grandchildren cannot read a letter that I write to them in cursive. My youngest grandchild, age 9, is learning cursive now. The article about the loss of writing thank-you notes discusses another lost art. During COVID, I wrote letters to my grandchildren several times a week, in print form, not in cursive. But I have received written response and thank-you notes from all of them.

My two oldest grandchildren wrote many thank-you notes to guests at their bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah, and each one of them was customized to the gift received. My daughters have taught their children that a handwritten and sincere thank-you is the very least that one can do to offer gratitude. In an age where gratitude is increasingly absent, the small act of actually writing your letter of thanks has become a great act in and of itself.

Frima Telerant, Westwood

To the editor: Thank you for an important reminder of courtesy and being grateful in our crazy and rushed world. I grew up in a home where thank-you notes were a standard, and it is a life habit that I enjoy and that the recipient always appreciates.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

To the editor: Thank you for your article. Desperately needed and all so true. My pet peeve is wondering if anyone says “thank you” anymore. It’s such an easy thing to do again. Thank you, I’m so grateful for your thoughts.

Suzanne MacMillin, Newport Beach