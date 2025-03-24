Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Marking family milestone in UCLA’s Santa Monica ICU ‘brought a smile to my darling girl’

To the editor: As my dear wife lay at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, racked with the cancer that would end her life, she was given a thrill that she spoke of to the end (‘Show up and share’: How one UCLA ICU helps patients and staff live with dying,” March 20). It was our 42nd wedding anniversary, and she really tried to put on a brave and happy face, but it was so hard. Then, to our delight, just at the shift change, a group of nurses and aides walked into her room, adorned us with party hats and sang “happy anniversary” to us. That brought a smile to my darling girl that I’ll never forget.

That is only one of the myriad acts of kindness that we experienced at UCLA. Our family and I will never forget the humanity and respect with which we were treated by that staff — from the people who empty the trash to the highest-ranking doctors, nurses, physician assistants and other healthcare providers. There’s so much more to treating the sick than medicine.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills

To the editor: I was so moved by this article and thought how wonderful it would be if other hospitals adapted this type of caregiving that allows patients dignity.

Melinda Perna, Westlake Village

