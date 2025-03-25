Letters to the Editor: ‘The marine environment has been despoiled,’ putting salmon populations in decline

To the editor: Because our species is responsible for exploiting nature’s plentiful and varied resources to such a vast extent and, while doing so, gravely polluting and damaging those resources, we now face the resulting consequences, which means far less of that plundered item is currently available (“Low salmon numbers in California could prompt shutdown of fishing for a record third straight year,” March 6). Over the years, the marine environment has been despoiled and now we must face the harsh reality that California’s Chinook salmon fishing must continue to be highly regulated so as to allow it to hopefully recover.

This, of course, is bad news for the fishermen who make their living from this challenging occupation. There is lots of blame to go around as to which facet of that once-lucrative industry is most responsible and such regulations are an existential issue for them. As always, the fierce competition for water resources is at the heart of this situation as the choice by governmental agencies is to send the often-short supply of water to farm or field, as opposed to rivers that carry the salmon. Big agriculture is an aggressive and thirsty client and is currently winning this battle.

While our government has removed dams, which were huge obstacles to salmon runs, as well as attempted to restore marine habitat, and installed salmon hatcheries, these efforts have not proven to be helpful enough to rectify this sorry situation. And so the regulations must stand for now, and salmon fisheries must pay the price, as must all those who once depended on this once-plentiful source of nutrition.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

To the editor: I was pleased to read that humans are planning to do the right thing and cancel the Chinook salmon fishing season again due to low numbers. I was disappointed that the article didn’t mention the orcas and other animals around the world starving to death for lack of salmon. The endangered Pacific Northwest orcas rely on Chinook salmon. Whales, other marine mammals and birds simply cannot switch to tofu, tempeh, beans and nuts for protein. We can, and should, if we want to save their lives.

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

