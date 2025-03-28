Letters to the Editor: ‘When we organize and speak out publicly, we can get action’

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian is absolutely correct when she says that people power works (“Americans aren’t waiting for the Democratic Party to take on Trump,” March 23). I’ve always believed in civil disobedience. When people want to be heard, numbers matter. Elected officials take notice when large numbers of their constituents speak up. I experienced that when I worked in a City Council office.

When we only talk about the issues to our friends and family, it’s not enough to get action. But when we organize and speak out publicly, we can get action. As Abcarian suggested, if enough voters take to the streets in peaceful protest, change will come. That has been true throughout our history.

We must stop the current administration from destroying our country and taking away our rights. The words dictatorship or authoritarianism should not be spoken lightly. This is happening right before our eyes, and it seems that no one is able to curtail it. So it’s up to us, the American people, to stand up, protest peacefully and make our voices heard, loud and clear. It’s our duty and responsibility to save the American way of life for future generations.

Advertisement

Please make your voices heard, through marching, protesting, letter writing and phone calls. Otherwise we might be wearing uniforms and marching to our political leader.

Marlene Bronson, Westlake Village