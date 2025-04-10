Letters to the Editor: Despite what you read, the White House is not opposed to legal immigration

To the editor: Another disingenuous article (“Californians see undocumented immigrants as essential to economy, poll finds,” April 8). This lengthy story states that the White House employs “anti-immigrant rhetoric.” No! Where in the the history of this administration has President Trump or anyone else associated with this administration stated or intimated that they were against immigrants? No one in this great country is against legal immigrants!

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge