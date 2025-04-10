Letters to the Editor: Stock market signals that it is unwilling to rescue economy from poor fiscal policy

To the editor: I never thought that I would agree with Jonah Goldberg, but I do now that he has moderated his views, because of President Trump’s irrational use of tariffs (“Markets to GOP: We won’t save you from Trump’s folly,” April 8). Trump has started a trade war by bombing the global economy with tariffs. Other countries are retaliating with their own reciprocal tariffs and escalating the war. It’s like a global nuclear war, where there are no winners.

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica

To the editor: Thank you, Mr. Goldberg, for explaining why tariffs are basically a regressive sales tax imposed by government (“What will Trump’s tariffs ‘liberate’ us from?” March 31). And with the downsizing of government and potential surpluses achieved in the federal budget, no doubt lowering taxes on corporations and the wealthy will come next. What amazes me is that one chief executive can unilaterally impose these sweeping regressive sales taxes on all U.S. citizens.

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

