Letters to the Editor: An immigrant on a student visa suggested a medical test that led to his father’s diagnosis

To the editor: I was in junior high school when my dad got really sick. They took him to UCLA Medical Center and did a lot of tests. The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

Then a blood test intern, who had arrived here from Korea on a student visa, suggested a test for some disease that was common in his country but rarely appeared here (“Trump revoked at least 83 student visas. Schools are confused and concerned,” April 8). That test pointed out the problem. My dad got the appropriate medication and returned home healthy.

What if Donald Trump had been president and deported the intern? Our whole country benefits from immigrants from different countries, with different cultures, different religions, different races.

Advertisement

Somewhere here, some “different” person has the knowledge and experience to solve a pressing problem. We need to maintain an inclusive society. Don’t let MAGA deportation policies take away the special sauce that makes America truly great. Trump’s policies wreck and weaken our country.

Bruce Joffe, Piedmont

..

To the editor: It is beyond sickening to read how focused the Trump administration is on targeting students whose views they don’t agree with, especially as they pertain to the Middle East. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quoted in your article as saying, “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa.” You know he has no idea about the people being arrested. It’s just one more terror tactic this administration is using to control people.

Why don’t they focus on something really important, like the lack of affordable child care, the rising costs of medical insurance, the homeless problems in our communities? There are so many critical issues that need addressing. Yet these hateful people are all about cruelty. It started on Day 1 with taking food from starving babies around the world. Where will it all end?

Advertisement

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

