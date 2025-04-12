Letters to the Editor: A retired librarian attests to the ‘positive outcomes’ that now-terminated federal grants provided

To the editor: Thank you for prominently featuring the termination of federal monies to libraries on the front page of your California section (“California libraries losing millions in funding after Trump terminates federal grant,” April 4). Although not as far-reaching, perhaps, as cuts to USAID or the U.S. Department of Education, the elimination of Library Services and Technology Act grant funds will impact library services to thousands of people throughout California.

I am retired now, but for 10 years worked for the California State Library, which distributes federal library funds statewide. I administered and monitored many LSTA grants and assessed their positive outcomes. I saw thousands of young people benefit from the state’s after-school homework help programs, as well as its highly effective summer reading program. I was also proud that the library helped veterans constructively engage with their communities. California needs its libraries and the LSTA funds that support them.

Cindy Mediavilla, Culver City

..

To the editor: The Trump administration has just terminated the $15.7-million California State Library grant, which benefited child literacy, reading programs for veterans and work-readiness programs. To put this in perspective, Trump goes to Florida on many weekends to play golf, costing taxpayers millions each time, according to The Guardian. In other plain English words, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Advertisement

Marty Foster, Ventura

..

To the editor: It should come as no great surprise that the Trump administration is cutting funds to libraries. President Trump and his MAGA bros do not want people to read, or to think, or to ask questions, or to learn about folks different from themselves, or to develop empathy for others, or to dream of a better world — one in which all people are valued and respected — and what is necessary to achieve that. Where can all of this happen? In a library!

Sandy Schuckett, Los Angeles