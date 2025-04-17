Letters to the Editor: How the Dodgers could make amends after Jackie Robinson Day ‘hypocrisy’

To the editor: Like columnist Dylan Hernandez (“Dodgers’ celebration of Jackie Robinson Day rings hollow in wake of White House visit,” April 15), I was saddened that the Dodgers chose to visit the White House. I understand that it would have taken some courage to do otherwise, but that still doesn’t make it right. I believe I have a way they can make amends that is diplomatic enough to avoid angering the White House. Make an announcement at every game: “Ladies and gentlemen, there is an American resident being wrongly imprisoned in El Salvador and, to date, efforts to obtain his release have failed. We would like to ask you to rise for a moment of silent prayer that our president, Donald Trump, may be successful in his efforts to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia home.”

Ron Rubin, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: Bravo to Hernandez for pointing out the hypocrisy of the Dodgers celebrating Jackie Robinson Day after yukking it up with a president who is anti-DEI and peddles, as Hernandez wrote, “casual racism.” Moreover, the president is a convicted felon and was found liable for sexual abuse in a civil case. Any sports team — or person for that matter — who consorts with him tacitly condones this behavior. They dignify a man without dignity. They normalize an abnormal president. I doubt Robinson would have done that.

Bill Carey, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: To avoid repeating the hypocrisy of celebrating Jackie Robinson Day after visiting Trump, the Dodgers should cancel their upcoming Law Enforcement Night. How can the Dodgers honor brave police officers after they normalized someone who pardoned several felons responsible for attacking and injuring brave police officers?

Kelly Gallagher, Santa Ana