Letters to the Editor: Pope Francis was ‘the people’s pope — a light of faith, hope and love’

To the editor: It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Pope Francis ( “Pope Francis, beloved for his compassion and willingness to shake up scandal-ridden church, dies at 88,” April 21). He was unlike any who came before him. Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time.

For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina, and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and the powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe.

And above all, he was a pope for everyone. He was the people’s pope — a light of faith, hope and love.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

To the editor: Pope Francis will be sorely missed by millions worldwide. He was a moral voice who never ceased to raise awareness about the repercussions of climate change, biodiversity loss, global disparities, environmental degradation and food insecurity. In his last Easter sermon, a day before his sad demise, he remembered the wretched people of Gaza. He lamented a senseless and cruel war that inflicted grave wounds on women and children who continue to bear a disproportionate burden. He prayed for peoples and leaders alike to resolutely pursue the path of peace and alleviate suffering. Let us hope that his tireless tenacity, steadfastness and unwavering determination will serve as a model for humankind.

Munjed Farid Al Qutob, London

To the editor: After a months-long battle with double pneumonia, it’s almost as though Francis rallied for the sole purpose to preside over Easter Sunday Mass. And how surreal for Vice President JD Vance, who met with the pope just hours before his passing and will no doubt cherish the visit for the rest of his life. After dedicating his entire life to the Lord and the church, Francis can rest in peace knowing that he not only made a difference for the Catholic Church, but his influence is worldwide.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

