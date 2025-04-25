Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Media executive’s resignation foreshadows increasing threat to the 1st Amendment

From left, Bill Owens, Bill Whitaker and Lesley Stahl
“60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, left, is shown with correspondents Bill Whitaker and Lesley Stahl in 2019.
(Rick Loomis / For The Times)

To the editor: I have watched “60 Minutes” faithfully throughout its 57-year history (“‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Bill Owens resigns,” April 22). If it caves to a frivolous lawsuit, then I will not only lose even more respect for the news media than the considerable amount I have lost already, but I also will have an even greater fear than I have for the sustainability of the freedom of the press and the other rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.

Ronald Webster, Long Beach

