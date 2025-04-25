Letters to the Editor: Media executive’s resignation foreshadows increasing threat to the 1st Amendment

To the editor: I have watched “60 Minutes” faithfully throughout its 57-year history (“‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Bill Owens resigns,” April 22). If it caves to a frivolous lawsuit, then I will not only lose even more respect for the news media than the considerable amount I have lost already, but I also will have an even greater fear than I have for the sustainability of the freedom of the press and the other rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.

Ronald Webster, Long Beach