Letters to the Editor: ‘Star Wars’-era and feeling removed from politics ‘in a galaxy far, far away’

To the editor: Kudos to film critic Amy Nicholson for a thoughtful piece on the politics of “Star Wars” ( “Did ‘Star Wars’ teach us the wrong ideas about rebellion?” April 23). When the first film came out in 1977, we were in the midst of President Jimmy Carter-era malaise and stagflation. I remember it. Leadership was scarce or ignored. The courage and clear-sightedness shown on the screen took place “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” meaning that any possible relevance to 1977’s problems was merely coincidental. That political sanitizing has continued in the sequels and prequels.

Patrick Frank, Venice