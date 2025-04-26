Voices
Letters to the Editor: ‘Star Wars’-era and feeling removed from politics ‘in a galaxy far, far away’
- Share via
-
To the editor: Kudos to film critic Amy Nicholson for a thoughtful piece on the politics of “Star Wars” (“Did ‘Star Wars’ teach us the wrong ideas about rebellion?” April 23). When the first film came out in 1977, we were in the midst of President Jimmy Carter-era malaise and stagflation. I remember it. Leadership was scarce or ignored. The courage and clear-sightedness shown on the screen took place “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” meaning that any possible relevance to 1977’s problems was merely coincidental. That political sanitizing has continued in the sequels and prequels.
Patrick Frank, Venice