Letters to the Editor: Differing opinions about MLB reinstating Pete Rose, ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson

To the editor: The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who shaped baseball with historic skill and achievement. By every on-field measure, Pete Rose belongs ( “Pete Rose, ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson reinstated by Major League Baseball, making Hall of Fame election possible,” May 13). He’s the all-time hit leader with 4,256 hits, a 17-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a National League MVP. His hustle and intensity defined an era.

Rose bet on baseball, a serious offense for which he paid dearly during his lifetime, being banned for more than 30 years. He never got to see his eligibility restored. Acknowledging that doesn’t mean excusing what he did. But the Hall of Fame is a museum, not a moral tribunal. It already includes players who are suspected of using steroids or who committed off-field crimes.

To deny Rose election now is not to protect integrity; it’s to erase history. His whole story, including his fall, deserves to be told. Honoring Rose’s career, while being honest about his failings, upholds the truth of the game more than silence ever could. The Hall voters should now recognize his impact, not pretend it didn’t happen.

Eric W. Rose, Simi Valley

To the editor: Surprised by the Pete Rose reinstatement? Not at all. Rob Manfred is the same commissioner who turned a blind eye to the cheating by the Houston Astros in the World Series versus the Dodgers. Where is Judge Landis when baseball needs him? There was a commissioner who had the best interest of baseball in his soul.

Douglas Schmitz, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

To the editor: Manfred’s investigation found that the Astros cheated in the 2017 playoffs, and yet he let them keep the championship trophy. Now he reinstates “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, another World Series cheater. Kudos to the commissioner for his strong consistency!

Kelly Gallagher, Santa Ana

To the editor: The Hall of Fame should have a room dedicated to the “scoundrels” of the game of baseball. It could include Rose and Jackson for gambling, in addition to those linked to steroid use. Baseball has always been a game about statistics, so why not include “stats scoundrels” of the game as well?

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda