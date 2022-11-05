Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Election day is this Tuesday; if you’re in Los Angeles County, click here to find information on vote centers and returning your mail-in ballot. Let’s look back at the week in Opinion.

This close to an election, normally I’d devote this space almost exclusively to endorsements by The Times Editorial Board and resources for voters. The thinking is that most citizens are beyond persuasion by this point, and the only thing left for voters to do is cast their ballots, if they haven’t done so already.

But this is far from an ordinary time, and that was true before Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his San Francisco home by an intruder reportedly looking to kidnap his spouse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The 2022 midterm elections are the first votes of any national consequence since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. In a speech Wednesday, President Biden warned that democracy is on the ballot, which may fall a little flat in California, where the race for Los Angeles mayor has remained focused almost entirely on the city’s numerous pressing issues (never mind one candidate’s unceasing barrage of ads) and pitches on propositions that deal with real policy matters. That’s what living in a state without 2020 election deniers on the ballot affords us — a vote on actual issues.

Other states aren’t as lucky, and voters in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas face control by or further entrenchment of officials who deny that Biden won in 2020 and would toss aside election results they find inconvenient. This was clear before the attack on Pelosi’s husband a week ago, a stark reminder that powerful political forces in this country no longer have use for the peaceful transfer of power.

So while we in California luxuriate in issue-driven (though nauseating) political ads and real choices on electric car incentives, arts education and abortion rights, millions of our fellow citizens elsewhere in the country risk coming out on the other side of Tuesday in an environment not unlike what led to Jan. 6.

May the winner of the most votes actually end up serving, and may those winners accept defeat when it eventually comes to them. This is a simple wish, something a child might learn in kindergarten about American democracy — but today it counts as a political statement. It’s where we are.

Click here for The Times' guide to the midterm election. To find where to drop off your ballot or vote at a vote center in Southern California (not just L.A. County), click here.

