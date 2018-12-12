L.A.'s proposed vegan food mandate can't see the salad for the greens

I have no problem with veganism at all, or even with his environmental and social critique of eating meat. The livestock industry should live up to the ideal described by the late food critic Jonathan Gold: Raise animals so they have comfortable lives and one bad day. I don’t want to mock vegans, either. My favorite Southern California combo plates are Indian thalis, which consist of little cups of curried or spiced veggies arranged around a plate of rice and naan so that everything looks like an edible solar system.