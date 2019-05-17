As development transforms Inglewood, the city wants to share the wealth with residents

In most any city in the country, developments such as these would be cause for proud celebration, but they are especially welcome in a city that was headed toward bankruptcy after the Lakers and Kings left town in 1999 for Staples Center. For a city that tends to get dismissed as crime-ridden and gang-infested, the surge of economic opportunity is especially sweet. Our city budget, once mired in red in red ink, produced a $35-million surplus in fiscal 2018.