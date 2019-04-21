Should the University of Arizona back its students or the Border Patrol?

The University of Arizona students may not have feared for their lives, but the menace of the Border Patrol is viscerally real on a campus replete with immigrants and “Dreamers.” Fenton Johnson, a professor of creative writing who was teaching a class down the hall from the original incident, wrote a public letter to Robbins. Having been given no notice of the planned visit by uniformed agents, Johnson said, he “immediately and reasonably assumed they were on campus to detain students.” Johnson even feared they might try to enter his classroom. “It was that prospect,” he wrote, “not the demonstration, that distracted me from teaching my course.”