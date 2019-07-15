How the U.S. tax code keeps the illegal market for marijuana alive and well

Fast forward to the present day when cannabis is legal in 33 states medically and in 11 states and the District of Columbia recreationally. For some legal cannabis firms, Section 280E is enough to force them out of business. Consider that California was home to about 2,000 nonprofit dispensaries prior to 2018. Legalization introduced regulations that increased the cost of operation. Bigger dispensaries were able to go to Canada and raise funds on the public market, but most legacy cannabis businesses could not afford to do that, and more than 65% of dispensaries shut their doors, resulting in loss of jobs, sales tax and income taxes.