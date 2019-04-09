Kirstjen Nielsen was miscast as Trump’s ‘bad cop’ on immigration

Nielsen was in an impossible position. There are 22 agencies reporting into DHS, but her job performance was only ever going to be based on immigration. And, as I argued here last week, the crisis at our southern border is the product of two competing narratives, both of them detached from reality. The president has tried to paint the surge in migrants from Central America as a hostile invasion. The Democrats insisted, at least until recently, that there was no immigration crisis. The truth is there is a crisis — a refugee crisis. Days before her “You’re fired” moment, Nielsen sent a letter to Congress all but begging lawmakers to take the catastrophe seriously, warning that the border security system was approaching the “breaking point.”