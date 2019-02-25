Mueller’s dance of a thousand veils is likely to end with even more veils

And yet, for the “get Trump media” — as Alan Dershowitz and others call it — it’s never enough. Whenever news breaks in the probe, or when news doesn’t break, for that matter, the response tends to be the same: “Remember, we don’t know what Mueller knows.” Watch CNN or MSNBC for a few minutes and someone will say this, gleefully when the news is already bad for Trump, reassuringly when the news is disappointingly good for Trump.