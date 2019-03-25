The Mueller report is in, but the collusion story may never end

But it does not — and really cannot — put to rest the softer versions of the collusion charge. Candidate Trump publicly called on the Russians to keep hacking away at Hillary Clinton’s emails. Don Jr. and the entire senior leadership of the Trump campaign took a meeting with a self-declared emissary of the Russian government to get dirt on Hillary (and then lied about it later at the president’s direction). Trump’s campaign manager, currently in prison, worked with Russian-aligned oligarchs in Ukraine. Various campaign peons and hangers-on were eager to cultivate relations with Russia.