I’d rather be dead than linger on in an old folks’ home

I’m a baby boomer, a member of the great demographic bulge, the pig in the python. As a group, we are burying our parents, just as every generation has done since the beginning of time. But first, for many of us, there is this additional ordeal as they deteriorate. We learn how hard it can be to get off the bus even when you’re well past your stop. We have a recurring conversation whenever two or more of us are in the same room for more than an hour.