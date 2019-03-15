Let new doctors get some sleep

The effect of fatigue and lack of sleep on one’s performance is self-evident — and well documented. One study, for instance, showed that being awake for 18 to 20 hours led to cognitive and motor skill impairment equivalent to being drunk (blood alcohol level of 0.1%). When I was a first-year doctor, I was often exhausted, but I was lucky to be at a program that was in the 16-hour limit group of the iCOMPARE trial. In my second year, however, I found myself doing 30 straight hours every third day in the cardiac critical care unit. By hour 16, my attention span was deteriorating. By hour 24, I had trouble forming coherent sentences without a long pause.