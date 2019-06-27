A red state Republican’s take on the Democratic junior varsity debate

Shoehorning in a promise to federally fund abortions for transgendered females was truly a remarkable feat by the former Housing and Urban Development secretary. I am not going to litigate the biology of this, but I am sure there was a blue-collar type or two thinking: “I am wondering how to afford college for my kid and this guy is paying for transgender folks’ abortions?” This sort of identity politics pandering backfired on Democrats in 2016 and could be even worse this time around. Do liberals think that Castro’s positioning — along with his plan to reduce border security even further — plays well in the Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Michigan countryside? He had some nice moments but any candidate tacking this far left is pushing onto dangerous ground if you Democrats plan to win in 2020.