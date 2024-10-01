Opinion: JD Vance won the debate with Tim Walz, hands down

Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, talks with his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after their debate on Oct. 1, 2024.

As the candidates for vice president took the stage in New York on Tuesday night, the state of North Carolina was under water, Israel was under siege, the American supply chain was under threat of disruption by an East Coast port strike and the American people were under the impression that there was a leadership void in the White House.

In other words, the conditions existed for Ohio Senator JD Vance to stick it to the incumbent party, represented by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

And Vance delivered in spades. From the opening bell, Walz was nervous, overmatched and out of his depth, especially when dealing with foreign policy matters such as the ongoing attacks on Israel.

Walz simply wandered into the wrong bar. And as the night wore on it became evident that Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, made a lousy choice. Somewhere, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — perhaps the most talented young communicator in the Democratic Party and the running mate that Harris should have chosen — must’ve been laughing hysterically (or screaming into a pillow).

On issue after issue, Vance delivered smooth, well-constructed arguments while Walz often answered haltingly, like an online video struggling to buffer on a slow Wi-Fi connection. There hasn’t been a vice presidential candidate this out of his depth since Adm. James Stockdale delivered his famous “who am I and why am I here?” line in the 1992 campaign.

Vice presidential debates don’t often leave a lasting impression. The only thing anyone can remember from the 2020 version was that a fly landed on Trump running mate Mike Pence’s head. And 2016? I’ve yet to meet anyone in my travels this year who remembers that Tim Kaine was the Democratic nominee for vice president, let alone anything he said in a debate.

And before Tuesday night’s tilt, I wasn’t expecting the 2024 vice presidential debate to be much different. I know Vance is good on TV, and I know Walz has virtually no idea what he’s doing at this level of politics. But I was shocked — shocked — at just how ill-prepared Walz was for his one and only big ticket task in this campaign.

There isn’t much Vance or anyone else can do to change perceptions of Donald Trump at this point. He’s run for president three times, serving one term that’s now viewed as a success by most Americans, according to CNN’s latest polling. He’s been impeached twice. Shot in the ear once, and targeted by a second gunman. He’s been criminally indicted for numerous things and convicted in New York City, basically, for hooking up with a porn star 18 years ago.

And yet, Trump, by some measures, has never been more popular, mostly because Americans are remembering his term in office far more fondly than they are experiencing the Biden-Harris administration.

But Harris is a different story. She’s known, but people don’t know her as well as they know Trump. Opinions are still being formed about the vice president, and whether she’s earned a promotion to president. And one of the most consequential political decisions a presidential candidate makes is choosing a running mate.

The political media have run with the narrative, to date, that Trump made a terrible choice and Harris made an inspired pick. After this debate, there’s no way they can keep up this charade. Walz isn’t appealing to moderate Republicans. He’s not reassuring conservative white males that Harris isn’t a progressive in moderate’s clothing.

He was barely functional over the 90-minute show, having perfected a look of sheer terror and complete bafflement all at the same time.

Walz’s performance must have made everyone wonder how Harris came to choose him for the national ticket, and whether Harris herself possesses the executive decision-making capacity to serve as president. Walz’s meandering and mendacious answer to why he lied about the nature and timing of his trips to China would’ve gotten the former teacher kicked out of any high school debate club in Minnesota.

And for Vance, who has been pilloried for past comments made on old podcasts and before he became a believer in Trump’s leadership style, it was a night of redemption and validation. The 40-year-old Ohioan, a scant two years into his first term in the U.S. Senate, showed the Republican Party how to communicate calmly and with compassion. He admitted some shortcomings when he needed to and pressed attacks when it made sense.

Vance even won the exchange with Walz on abortion in a masterful pivot, admitting that his views have changed on the topic because of a referendum in his own home state. Walz, for his part, sidestepped questions about any restrictions that he and Harris would support.

After last night, it is hard to imagine Gov. Walz sitting in the Situation Room as some national or international emergency unfolds.

But Vance? He passed the test and proved that he belongs at this level of American politics.

Scott Jennings is a contributing writer to Opinion, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and a senior CNN political commentator.