Tiger Woods gave his children the gift of seeing him at his best

For every parent, the moral of Tiger’s win is to wake up every day and think about how our children can see us at our best. As we drive them to school, coach their sports teams, or sit down for supper — it’s all the 18th at Augusta to them. They are always there, waiting to see what Daddy will do. Our personal venues may not be as grand as Augusta National, but the splendor of setting a good example will live in our children’s hearts just the same as it will for Tiger’s kids.