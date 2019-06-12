Inglewood’s class of 2019 is graduating with top honors in navigating adversity

The school officials delivered boilerplate sentiments about the graduates moving on to the next phase of life, how hard they’d worked, how the sky was the limit. Then came the class salutatorian, Evan Hardin, a charismatic young black man whose own upbeat words resonated with a subtext that spoke to something quite different. We are successful, he suggested, because it is Morningside we are graduating from, period. We have beaten back naysayers and stereotypes that would make us, Morningside and Inglewood failures, less than. We have been formed — positively, in his estimation — by a school and a community that people have written off as dead, irrelevant, in need of a reboot or even replacement. In remaining upright and on a path of fulfillment and hope despite this, we have triumphed.