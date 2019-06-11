Is autopay a punishment or a benign paperless future?

The bill clarifies next to nothing for me about how I racked up so many kilowatt hours and acre-feet. It’s as baffling as the royalty statements I receive from book publishers, which is most of my income. These statements claim to itemize the exact number of hardcovers, paperbacks, audio books, e-books, translations, book club and deep-discount copies of my work sold anywhere on Earth. My take is calculated, minus 15% for my agent, and questions are futile. I suspect asking would only annoy the calculators, and who knows how that would manifest on my next statement?